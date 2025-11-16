Bear killed after entering mall in Japan’s Akita prefecture

A bear warning sign stands at Senshu Park, where bear sightings have led to restricted access, in Akita, Akita Prefecture, northeastern Japan, 13 November 2025. (EPA File Photo)

A bear that entered a mall in Japan's northeastern Akita prefecture on Sunday was killed by the authorities, Kyodo News reported.

Mall staff barricaded the animal after it entered during shopping hours, awaiting the arrival of authorities.

All customers inside the Aeon Noshiro Mall were safely evacuated.

The bear was found near the first-floor furniture section and was tranquilized with a blow dart before being killed by electric shock more than two hours later.

Police cordoned off the mall's entrances and imposed traffic restrictions in the area until the bear was killed. It remained closed for the rest of the day.

Since April, at least 13 people have been killed and more than 100 others injured in bear attacks in Japan, according to the Environment Ministry.

Earlier this month, soldiers were deployed to combat the growing bear attacks in the country's northeast.

New rules passed by the government in September allowing police officers "to use rifles to kill bears" took effect on Thursday.