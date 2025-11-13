South Korea extends lifespan of oldest nuclear reactor by 10 years

South Korea on Thursday approved a 10-year extension to its oldest active nuclear reactor, Kori-2, marking a key policy decision that could influence the future of other aging reactors in the country.

The Nuclear Safety and Security Commission's decision is expected to set a precedent for nine additional reactors whose state-run operator, Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Co., plans to seek life extensions for, according to Yonhap News.

Located on South Korea's southeastern coast, the Kori-2 reactor began commercial operations in 1983 and was shut down two years ago after four decades of service.

Two other units, Kori-1 and Wolsong-1, have been permanently decommissioned.

While the Lee Jae Myung administration continues to promote renewable energy, industry groups have raised concerns about possible power shortages amid rising electricity demand driven by artificial intelligence development.

South Korea currently operates 26 nuclear power reactors with a combined capacity of 25,609 MWe. In 2024, the country's nuclear plants generated 188,754 GWh of electricity, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency.



