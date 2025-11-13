India operationalizes airbase near China border in Ladakh region

India has operationalized a new airbase near the border with China in the Ladakh region, according to Press Trust of India on Thursday.

Indian Air Force Chief Marshal A P Singh on Wednesday landed at the Mudh-Nyoma airbase aboard a C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft.

Located at a height of around 13,000 feet (3962.4 meters), the new airbase can "be used by fighter jets, helicopters and transport planes" and sits about 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) from the Line of Actual Control with China, the report said.

"Operationalization of the airbase is expected to boost the Indian military's combat readiness in the sensitive sector," it added, quoting unnamed officials.

Construction began in September 2023 and was carried out by the Border Roads Organization at a cost of around INR 218 crore (about $24 million).

The new facility brings the number of Indian airbases in Ladakh to four. The other three are located in Leh, Kargil and Thoise.

Ladakh was separated from Jammu and Kashmir and designated as a Union Territory in August 2019.





