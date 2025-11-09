PAKISTANS NAVAL CHIEF ARRIVES IN BANGLADESH

Pakistan naval chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf arrived in Bangladesh on Sunday on a four-day visit.

Soon after his arrival, Ashraf met with Bangladesh army chief Gen. Waker-Uz-Zaman at the Army Headquarters, a statement from the Bangladesh military said.

The two officials discussed ways to strengthen bilateral defense cooperation and military capabilities.

They also discussed the prospects for expanding military cooperation through bilateral training, seminars, and visits.

The visit came a day after Pakistan's naval ship PNS SAIF anchored off Bangladesh's main port in the southeastern city of Chattogram for a four-day goodwill visit that will last until Nov. 12.

It followed a cargo ship that anchored in the port for the first time last year, shortly after the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus took office.

"The coordinated engagement underscores Pakistan's commitment to strengthen longstanding ties and improve maritime collaboration with Bangladesh," the Pakistan Navy said in a statement.

Bangladesh and Pakistan's relations have improved since former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted in a mass uprising on August 5, 2024, and forced to flee to India.