Another body recovered in deadly boiler tower collapse in South Korea

Another worker's body was recovered on Sunday from the rubble following Thursday's fatal collapse of a boiler tower at a thermal power plant in South Korea's southeastern city of Ulsan.

The collapse occurred on Thursday at the Ulsan facility of Korea East-West Power Co., a state-run utility, during the demolition of the 60-meter (196-foot) boiler tower. Initially, seven workers were trapped under the debris.

As rescue efforts continued, firefighters retrieved the body of a 44-year-old victim from the wreckage on Sunday morning, after recovering two other bodies on Friday, according to the Korea Herald.

Authorities said the man died on Friday while waiting for rescue beneath the collapsed structure, but rescuers were unable to reach him at that time.

With this recovery, the confirmed death toll from the collapse rose to three on Sunday.

Two other workers are believed to be dead and are thought to be still trapped under the debris, while the whereabouts of the remaining two workers have not been verified, according to the officials.

The boiler tower had been out of operation since 2021 after 40 years of service and was being dismantled at the time of the incident on Thursday.





