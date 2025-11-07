China commissions 1st electromagnetic catapult aircraft carrier to navy

China on Friday commissioned its first electromagnetic catapult-equipped aircraft carrier to the navy in the country's southern Hainan province, the armed forces said.

President Xi Jinping attended the commissioning ceremony.

Beijing's first electromagnetic catapult-equipped aircraft carrier, the Fujian, is capable of hosting catapult-assisted takeoff and landing for the J-15T heavy fighter jet, the J-35 stealth fighter jet, and the KJ-600 early warning aircraft, according to local media.

Catapults enable aircraft to launch more frequently and at higher speeds from shorter distances while carrying heavier payloads, unlike traditional ski-jump decks, the South China Morning Post reported.

With Fujian, Beijing becomes the second country to operate an electromagnetic aircraft carrier after the US.

The Fujian, first unveiled in June 2022, is the Chinese navy's largest-ever ship and China's third aircraft carrier after the Liaoning and the Shandong vessels.

The carrier vessel's initial sea trials had begun in May 2024.





