Taiwan unveils ‘inclusive, forward-looking’ climate policies

Taiwan's "comprehensive, inclusive, and forward-looking" commitment to long-term policies is aimed at confronting the challenge of climate change, a top official said Thursday.

Peng Chi-ming, the environment minister, said in a statement to Anadolu that the administration has presented a "clear and transparent" nationally determined contribution (NDC) for 2035, setting explicit goals for a low-carbon transition.

The statement came on the eve of the UN COP30 climate change summit set for Nov. 10-21 in Brazil.

"Taiwan is not immune to growing challenge of climate change," said Peng, mentioning how this summer southern and eastern parts of the island were struck by typhoons and torrential rainfall, causing severe flooding and damage.

This underscores the "profound effect of extreme climate on regional development and public safety," he said.

He said Taiwan is "integrating resources and expanding networks for climate adaptation" as well as "disclosing its progress and demonstrating its commitment to meeting its responsibilities as concerns the global effort to reduce emissions."

- 4-year climate change adaptation action plan

Taiwan is "pressing forward with nationwide climate change adaptation policies in line with Article 7 of the Paris Agreement, which calls for strengthening adaptation actions at all levels," Peng said.

He said Taiwan established a "national climate change adaptation action plan with a four-year cycle" which covers seven areas, including critical infrastructure, water resources, land use, coasts and oceans, energy supply and industry, agricultural production and biodiversity, and health.

Under the administration of President William Lai Ching-te's "national project of hope," Peng said Taiwan has five major strategies for advancing the net-zero transformation.

It includes developing an intelligent green energy strategy; promoting a dual-track industrial transformation involving both digitalization and greening; fostering net-zero, sustainable lifestyles; ensuring a leading government role supporting the transition; and achieving a just transition that leaves no one behind.

"Through an institutional, action-oriented climate governance framework," he said Taiwan has set new emissions reduction targets-26-30% by 2030 and 36-40% by 2035 compared with the base year.

20 FLAGSHIP MITIGATION ACTIONS

Peng said Taiwan currently has 20 flagship climate change mitigation action programs.

They include accelerated deployment of solar photovoltaics and offshore wind; breakthroughs in geothermal and small hydropower technology; high-tech energy storage; and low-carbon fuels and hydrogen supply chains.

He said this year also marks the first year of carbon pricing in Taiwan, calling it a "new milestone."

Taipei initially set the price at approximately $10 per metric ton CO2e.

"The carbon fee system has as its main objective reducing emissions and is projected to reduce emissions by 37 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) by 2030," he said.

"We call on all countries to support Taiwan's participation" in COP30 in Brazil, "so as to empower Taiwan and the international community to jointly respond to the climate crisis," said Peng.

Pointing to COP30's "Global Mutirao" (collective mobilization) theme, he said, "working together, we can move toward the full implementation of the Paris Agreement and create a net-zero world."



