South Korea unveils 2035 plan to cut emissions by up to 60%

South Korea on Thursday unveiled two proposals to cut greenhouse gas emissions by about 50-60% by 2035 from 2018 levels, according to Yonhap News.

The government presented the proposals during a public hearing, the first envisioning reducing emissions by 50-60% while the second slightly more ambitiously seeking a 53-60% cut.

Seoul is expected to decide next week which should be submitted to the United Nations.

In 2018, South Korea's emissions totaled 742.3 million tons, meaning the country must reduce output to around 371 million tons by 2035 to meet the minimum goal.

Last year's estimated emissions totaled 691.6 million tons, far above the minimum target for 2035.

South Korea is expected to submit its new nationally determined contribution (NDC) plan under the Paris Agreement to the UN later this month.

Under the plan, countries are required to update every five years under the Paris Agreement to outline their efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

In 2021, South Korea submitted its NDC for 2030 to the UN, vowing to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 40% from the 2018 level.



