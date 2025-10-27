News Asia Taiwan dismisses Chinese video of military exercises as 'propaganda'

Taiwan has dismissed a video released by the Chinese military allegedly showing bomber and combat exercises around the self-governing island as "propaganda."



Alongside the video, released on Sunday, Chinese state media reported that units of the People's Liberation Army "recently" conducted training exercises in air blockades and precision strikes in the sea and airspace around Taiwan. No exact date for the exercises was given.



In a statement on Monday, Taiwan's Defence Ministry described the account as "psychological intimidation and propaganda," adding that its daily reports on Chinese flight movements have not mentioned any unusual activity.



The video came shortly before a planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, which the White House says is scheduled for Thursday in South Korea.



The main item on the agenda is expected to be the trade conflict between the two superpowers, but security issues - including the tense situation surrounding Taiwan - are likely to also be discussed.



Observers see the release of the Chinese military video as a possible signal from Beijing ahead of the summit.



China claims the self-governing democratic island of Taiwan as a province and has threatened to take it by force if it makes any moves towards formal independence.
































