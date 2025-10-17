SOUTH KOREAS EX-PM YOON SKIPS ANOTHER HEARING OF MARTIAL LAW TRIAL

South Korea's former President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday skipped another hearing of his trial on martial law-related charges, according to Yonhap news.

The hearing at the Seoul Central District Court proceeded without his presence, marking the second time he did not appear for proceedings of the trial after attending its first session last month.

The bench said Yoon cited health reasons for his latest non-appearance but determined that he refused to appear without valid reasons. The bench said it would proceed the trial despite his absence.

Prosecutors earlier indicted Yoon on charges of violating the rights of Cabinet members, revising the martial law proclamation and obstructing his detention by investigators in January.

Yoon is also on trial on charges of leading an insurrection through his martial law declaration on Dec. 3, 2024. He has not attended proceedings for that trial since being placed under arrest for a second time in July, citing health issues.



