South Korea’s ex-leader Yoon questioned after warrant

South Korea's former President Yoon Suk Yeol voluntarily appeared before a special counsel team Wednesday, just hours before investigators were set to forcibly bring him in under a court-issued warrant, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Yoon, who is currently detained, arrived at the office of Special Counsel Cho Eun-suk to face questioning over allegations that he attempted to impose martial law and ordered a "provocative" drone operation toward North Korea last year.

According to Assistant Special Counsel Park Ji-young, the decision to summon Yoon followed a warrant issued on Oct. 1. As officials at the Seoul Detention Center were preparing to execute the warrant Wednesday morning, Yoon expressed his willingness to cooperate.

Yoon previously ignored summonses on Sept. 24 and Sept. 30 to appear before prosecutors.

Prosecutors are investigating allegations against Yoon that he ordered the dispatch of drones to North Korea last October to incite its retaliation and use it as justification for his future declaration of martial law.

He is also facing charges of insurrection due to the martial law decree and has been detained since his second arrest on July 10.

Last month, Yoon filed a request for bail, but the court rejected it.

Meanwhile, a court in Seoul on Wednesday rejected a warrant to arrest former Justice Minister Park Sung-jae over his alleged role in Yoon 's failed imposition of martial law.



