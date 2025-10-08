Japan opposition backs unified candidate for next premier

Main opposition in Japan on Wednesday proposed a unified candidate as next prime minister against the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leader Sanae Takaichi.

Main opposition party, Constitutional Democratic Party (CDP) of Japan has proposed Yuichiro Tamaki, head of Democratic Party for the People (DPFP) to contest the premier election against Takaichi, Jiji Press reported.

The proposal was made by CDP Secretary-General Jun Azumi during a meeting with his DPFP counterpart Kazuya Shinba, as parties prepared for the upcoming parliamentary session that will include the prime ministerial nomination election, to succeed incumbent Shigeru Ishiba.

However, Shinba didn't give any immediate response.

The opposition DPFP is widely regarded as the LDP's potential coalition partner due to their similar conservative views.

Takaichi, however, was unable to reach an agreement with Tetsuo Saito, the head of LDP's long-time ally Komeito, to keep the coalition together.

The LDP and Komeito have long been allies in parliament, but Takaichi would need support from outside the coalition to secure the required 233 votes in the lower house to form a majority government.

The LDP-Komeito coalition currently holds 221 seats in the Lower House, falling 12 votes short of the 233 needed for simple majority in the 465-member chamber.



