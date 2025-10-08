China rescues 580 hikers from Mount Everest

Chinese authorities have rescued 580 hikers from the eastern slopes of Mount Everest, state-run media reported Wednesday.

The hikers and more than 300 personnel, including local guides and yak herders, have arrived safely in Qudeng township and nearby areas, said Xinhua News Agency, citing local government officials.

On Sunday, local media reported that at least one hiker had died and nearly 1,000 were stranded following a sudden snowstorm that hit Tibet and Qinghai over the weekend and blocked access roads and collapsed tents.

Heavy snowfall struck Dingri on Saturday evening, affecting hikers along mountain trails near Qudeng. In response, the Dingri County government swiftly deployed emergency teams to restore communication and carry out relief operations in the affected zones.

On Sunday, authorities in Dingri County announced the temporary closure of several tourist sites, including the Mount Qomolangma scenic area, due to the severe weather conditions.