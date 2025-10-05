Japan says Chinese survey vessel spotted in its EEZ for 5th time in days

Japan on Sunday claimed a Chinese marine survey ship has been spotted within the Japanese exclusive economic zone (EEZ) near Amami Oshima Island in Kagoshima prefecture for the fifth time since September.

Japanese Coast Guard (JGS) officials said the vessel, Xiang Yang Hong 22, was seen deploying a pipe-like object into the sea approximately 420 kilometers (nearly 260 miles) west of the island at around 11.20 am (0220GMT) on Saturday.

The same ship had been spotted twice in late September and once each on Wednesday and Thursday, Jiji Press reported.

On Saturday, the JCG contacted the Chinese vessel via radio, urging it to cease its activities and stating that conducting a marine survey without Japan's approval was unacceptable.

The ship then left the EEZ around 12.15 pm (0315 GMT), crossing the median line separating the two countries to the west.

The Chinese side has not yet responded to these claims.