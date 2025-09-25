North Korean foreign minister to begin 4-day visit to China on Saturday

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui will embark on a four-day visit to China on Saturday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry and North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency confirmed on Thursday.

This year marks 76 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier this month, marking their sixth bilateral meeting since 2018.

During his summit with Xi in Beijing, Kim vowed to gradually strengthen ties with China.

North Korea and China's bilateral trade was worth more than $2 billion in 2023.





