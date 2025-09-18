Takaichi seeks to be 1st female premier in LDP race

Japanese conservative politician Sanae Takaichi on Thursday announced her intention to run for the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), a contest that could make her the country's first female prime minister, Kyodo News reported.

Takaichi, a former internal affairs minister and close ally of slain ex-premier Shinzo Abe, revealed her bid during a meeting with former Prime Minister Taro Aso, now the LDP's supreme adviser.

"What is needed now is politics that can turn our anxieties about life and the future into hope," the 64-year-old told reporters. She is scheduled to outline her policies at a press conference on Friday.

Takaichi is considered one of the leading contenders in the Oct. 4 party election, alongside Farm Minister Shinjiro Koizumi. A Jiji Press poll of 2,000 respondents showed Koizumi ahead with 23.8% support, followed by Takaichi at 21%.

Other expected candidates include Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, former Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, and former Economic Security Minister Takayuki Kobayashi.

The LDP leadership vote was originally scheduled for 2027, the end of Shigeru Ishiba's three-year term, but was moved up after Ishiba announced his resignation on Sept. 7 following his coalition's defeat in July's upper house election.

While stepping down as party president, Ishiba will remain prime minister until the LDP chooses a new leader - a role that in Japan's political system is effectively equivalent to the premiership.