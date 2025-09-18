Prosecutors seek arrest of church leader in South Korea

South Korean prosecutors on Thursday requested an arrest warrant for Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja on bribery charges linked to former first lady Kim Keon Hee, Yonhap News reported.

The request was filed by special counsel Min Joong-ki's team a day after Han was questioned over allegations that she offered bribes to a lawmaker and to Kim in return for favors from the administration of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The Unification Church, founded in 1954 by staunch anti-communists in South Korea, is widely labeled a cult. A Japanese court earlier this year ordered the dissolution of its branch there, leading to the loss of its legal status.

On the same day, prosecutors again attempted to raid the main opposition People Power Party headquarters as part of a widening probe into bribery and election interference allegations involving Kim and the church. They had earlier tried but failed to search the offices on Aug. 13 and 18.

Prosecutors are investigating claims that Jeon Seong-bae, a shaman tied to Kim, and a church official surnamed Yoon tried to mobilize church members to sway the party's 2023 leadership race in favor of Rep. Kweon Seong-dong.

Kim, the wife of jailed former President Yoon, was arrested last month after a local court issued a warrant on charges, including election meddling and bribery. She denies the accusations.

Separately, former prosecutor Kim Sang-min was also arrested after the Seoul Central District Court approved a warrant sought by Min's team on suspicion that he bribed Kim Keon Hee in exchange for her backing during his 2024 parliamentary campaign.





