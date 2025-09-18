Blast kills 5 in southwestern Pakistan

At least five people were killed and one injured Thursday in an explosion in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan region, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Police officer Abdullah Cheema told the newspaper that the blast took place close to a taxi stand in the Chaman area, near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

"Five people killed and one injured in the explosion near a vehicle," he said, adding that police and rescue teams were sent to the area.

The Balochistan Home Department said it ordered an investigation to determine the cause and nature of the explosion.

"The scene of the incident has been surrounded by forces. Levies and other law enforcement agencies are present at the scene. The process of collecting evidence and investigation is underway," it said.

The government urged the public to refrain from spreading rumors and to cooperate with law enforcement agencies.

The explosion came two days after five soldiers were killed in a blast Monday in Balochistan province.

Pakistan is battling militancy in Balochistan, which borders Iran and Afghanistan.