Former South Korean premier appears before special counsel in martial law probe

Former South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo appeared Friday for the third time before prosecutors for questioning about his alleged role in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed attempt in December to impose martial law.

The prosecutors are expected to decide whether to request an arrest warrant for Han after the session, Yonhap News Agency reported.

On Tuesday, he was questioning for around 16 hours.

Han is suspected of participating in or at least assisting Yoon's declaration of martial law.

The special counsel also accuses Han of being an accomplice in the drafting and destruction of a revised version of the martial law decree.

Testifying at the National Assembly in February, Han said he was not aware of the decree until a Cabinet meeting lifted martial law on Dec. 4 and later realized that a copy of the decree was in his back pocket.

However, the prosecutor is said to have obtained surveillance camera footage from the presidential office that shows Han reviewing martial law documents.

Han also admitted Tuesday to prosecutors that Yoon had personally handed him the document.





