Indian, South Korean ministers meet on AI, defense

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and his South Korean counterpart Cho Hyun held talks in New Delhi on Saturday to discuss cooperation across technology, defense, and trade.

"Held productive discussions on advancing our bilateral cooperation in trade, manufacturing, maritime and people-to-people exchanges as well as new opportunities in AI, semiconductors, clean energy and defence," Jaishankar wrote on the US social media company X.

The two ministers also exchanged views on Indo-Pacific issues and wider global developments, Jaishankar said, adding that he "appreciated our deepening convergences and growing engagement as our special strategic partnership completes 10 years."

India and South Korea upgraded their ties to a "special strategic partnership" in 2015 during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Seoul. The two nations have set a target of raising bilateral trade to $50 billion by 2030.



