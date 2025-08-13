Japan for 1st time provided ‘military asset protection’ to UK

Tokyo has provided "military asset protection" to the UK for the first time, the Japanese Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry said that the Japanese navy carrier Kaga and destroyer Teruzuki guarded the UK's Prince of Wales aircraft carrier strike group during a nine-day multilateral exercise conducted in the western Pacific from Aug. 4, Kyodo News reported.

It said that the UK became the third nation to receive such assistance from the Japanese military, following the US and Australia.

The nine-day exercise, which ended on Tuesday, has seen the participation of navies from Japan, the UK, the US, Australia, Spain, and Norway.

Japanese security legislation enacted in 2016 allows its armed personnel to guard foreign vessels, aircraft, and weapons that are providing assistance to the defense of Japan, loosening constraints on the armed forces under the pacifist constitution.

Japan's pacifist constitution was implemented following its defeat in World War II, which bars Tokyo from exporting military equipment. However, Tokyo has made small amendments to the constitution since 2014, which gave more powers to its military.

Tokyo and London, both strong allies of Washington, have been increasing their security collaboration in response to China's expanding military presence in the East and South China Seas.





