Beijing says US warship ‘illegally’ entered Chinese territorial waters

China accused the US on Wednesday of illegally entering its territorial waters in the disputed South China Sea.

The USS Higgins destroyer illegally intruded into the territorial waters of Huangyan Island without authorization from the Chinese government, Senior Capt. He Tiecheng, spokesperson for the navy of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command, said in a statement.

Huangyan Island is also known as Scarborough Shoal or Bajo de Masinloc.

He said the PLA Navy deployed forces to track, monitor, warn and expel the destroyer in accordance with laws and regulations.

"The US military's actions seriously infringe upon China's sovereignty and security, severely undermine peace and stability in the South China Sea, and violate international law and the basic norms governing international relations," he said.

He said naval forces of the PLA Southern Theater Command remain on high alert at all times, resolutely defending national sovereignty, security and regional peace and stability.

Taiwan's Defense Ministry said it detected 14 PLA aircraft and six PLA Navy vessels around the island nation on Wednesday.