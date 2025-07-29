Heavy rains, floods kill 30 in Chinese capital

At least 30 people have died in China's capital as heavy rainfall pounded Beijing, causing widespread flooding, infrastructure damage and mass evacuations, officials confirmed Tuesday.

Among the dead, 28 were reported in the suburban Miyun District, the hardest-hit area, while two fatalities occurred in Yanqing District, the state-run China Global Television Network (CGTN) reported, citing local officials.

The heavy rain, which began days earlier, has damaged 31 roads and caused power outages across 136 villages, hitting multiple base stations and disrupting essential services.

Beijing recorded an average of 165.9 millimeters (6.53 inches) of rainfall, but Miyun bore the brunt with an extraordinary 543.4 millimeters (21.39 inches), the highest in the region.

So far, 80,332 people have been relocated, with Miyun, Huairou and Fangshan districts having the highest evacuation numbers.

Authorities have launched flood control and emergency relief operations as drones are being deployed to deliver vital supplies to isolated areas.

In Liulimiao Town in Huairou District, rescue teams airdropped over 3,000 items, including bottled water, bread and sausages.

The National Development and Reform Commission said Tuesday that it has allocated 200 million yuan ($27.9 million) to assist relief efforts in Beijing.





