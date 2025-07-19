Death toll from Monsoon rains in Pakistan surpasses 200

Geo News reported that the torrential downpours continue to cause significant loss of life and property across the provinces of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Balochistan.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the majority of fatalities—123—occurred in Punjab, while 40 people died in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 21 in Sindh, 16 in Balochistan, and one each in the capital Islamabad and the regions of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The NDMA said the deaths were caused by various factors including collapsed buildings, flash floods, drowning, electric shocks, and landslides.

More than 560 people have been injured, and extensive damage has been reported to roads, homes, public buildings, and essential infrastructure across the affected areas.

Monsoon rains, which typically hit South Asia between June and September, frequently lead to widespread disasters and accidents in the region.