Top Southeast Asian diplomats hold summit with China’s foreign minister

Top diplomats of Southeast Asian countries held a summit with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur to review the progress of ASEAN-China cooperation and discussed its future direction, said an official statement.

At the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Post-Ministerial Conference with China, held alongside the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting, the ministers exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest and concern.

They also met with ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn.

Timor-Leste attended the meeting as an observer.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday to hold meetings with ASEAN foreign ministers.

The post-ministerial conference, which began on July 8, will continue through Friday.

ASEAN is a 10-member international intergovernmental organization consisting of Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos, Brunei, Thailand, Myanmar, the Philippines, Cambodia, Singapore and Malaysia.

Malaysia assumed the ASEAN rotating chairmanship in 2025.





