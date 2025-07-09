South Korean defense minister nominee calls for restoration of inter-Korean military pact

South Korean Defense Minister nominee Ahn Gyu-back cited the need to restore an inter-Korean military tension reduction agreement as the new government seeks to mend ties with North Korea, Yonhap News Agency reported Wednesday.

"For the sake of sustainable peace on the Korean Peninsula, it is necessary to ease inter-Korean military tension and establish trust," Ahn said in a written statement, when asked about his opinion about the restoration of the pact by main opposition People Power Party lawmaker Kang Dae-sik.

The administration of President Yoon Suk Yeol fully suspended the 2018 agreement in June last year in response to the North's repeated trash balloon campaigns and attempts to disrupt GPS signals near border islands.

"Considering the impact on military operations and a comprehensive review, I will seek a direction that practically contributes to easing inter-Korean military tensions and establishing trust," Ahn said.

Ahn, the first civilian nominee for the post in 64 years, was nominated by President Lee Jae-myung for a role traditionally held by retired military generals. The National Assembly is scheduled to hold his confirmation hearing on July 15.

Reacting to a US call on its allies to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP, Ahn said Seoul will make its own decision.

"It is a matter we will decide on upon comprehensively reviewing the security environment and the government's fiscal circumstances," he said.

Meanwhile, South Korea's ruling Democratic Party (DP) announced Wednesday that it plans to push a revised bill banning anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns for a vote during the current parliamentary session.

The move aligns with President Lee's pledge to halt leaflet campaigns and loudspeaker broadcasts targeting North Korea.

Last month, Lee ordered authorities to punish anyone who sends anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border, warning that the illegal launches endanger civilians and heighten military tensions on the Korean Peninsula.





