Japan says it will increase defense spending 'on its own judgement'

Japan has reiterated that it will increase its defense spending "on its own judgment," amid consistent US pressure to beef up military capabilities, Jiji Press reported.

Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya stressed Tokyo "will carry out a drastic defense buildup on its own judgment" after his meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington on Tuesday.

Japan is one of the oldest military allies of the US in the wider Asia-Pacific region, hosting over 50,000 American soldiers and bases.

Iwaya told reporters that he and Rubio did not discuss a specific level of Japan's defense spending or its host-nation financial support for the US forces in Japan.

They also agreed to go ahead with preparatory work for a bilateral "two-plus-two" meeting of foreign and defense ministers.

Last month, reports had emerged that the Donald Trump administration asked Japan to raise its defense spending to 3.5% of gross domestic product.