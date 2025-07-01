CHINAS COMMUNIST PARTY TOPS 100 MILLION MEMBERS

The Communist Party of China (CPC) announced Monday that its membership had surpassed the 100 million mark in a "significant milestone" ahead of its 104th founding anniversary.

"The Communist Party of China has surpassed 100 million members. A significant milestone! From less than 60 members at its founding in 1921 to 100 million, always from the people and for the people," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning wrote on X.

By the end of 2024, CPC membership had exceeded 100.27 million, an increase of nearly 1.09 million from 2023, said Xinhua News Agency, citing a report released Monday by the Central Organization Department of the CPC.

The number of primary-level organizations of the CPC rose to 5.25 million at the end of 2024, up by 74,000 from the previous year, the report said.

The CPC said over 2.13 million members joined the party in 2024. Of them, 52.6% were from frontline production and work, 54.4% held at least a junior college degree, and 83.7% were aged 35 or younger.

By the end of 2024, 57.6% of members, or nearly 57.79 million, had junior college degrees or higher. Female members totaled nearly 31 million, making up 30.9% of the membership.

Members from ethnic minority groups accounted for 7.7%, while workers and farmers made up about 33% of the total.

With a population exceeding 1.4 billion, China is the world's second most populous country.



