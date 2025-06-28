 Contact Us
13 soldiers killed in a suicide attack in northwest Pakistan: officials

A suicide bomber targeted a military convoy in North Waziristan, killing 13 soldiers and wounding 29 people, including civilians and children, officials said.

AFP ASIA
Published June 28,2025
A suicide attack killed 13 soldiers and wounded 29, including civilians, in northwestern Pakistan on Saturday, local government officials and police officers told AFP.

"A suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a military convoy. The blast killed 13 soldiers, injured 10 army personnel and 19 civilians," said a local government official in North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, who asked not to be named because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

"The explosion also caused the roofs of two houses to collapse, injuring six children," a police officer posted in the district told AFP.