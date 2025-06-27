 Contact Us
4 people dead, 11 missing as flash floods drown Swat area in northwestern Pakistan

4 people dead, 11 missing as flash floods drown Swat area in northwestern Pakistan

At least four people were killed and 11 others went missing after a flash flood hit Swat River in northwestern Pakistan on Friday. Rescue operations are underway, with 80 personnel involved in the search. On Thursday, monsoon rains also claimed 10 lives in Punjab province.

ASIA
Published June 27,2025
At least four people died and 11 others reported missing in a flash flood in Swat River in northwestern Pakistan on Friday.

Four bodies were recovered by the authorities, according to the local newspaper Dawn, citing rescue officials.

Three people were rescued, when the flash floods hit the tourists in the area, according to the local broadcaster Geo.

"The rescue operation is being conducted at five different locations and 80 personnel of Rescue 1122 are participating in the search operation," Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province Rescue 1122 Director General Shah Fahad said, as cited by the media outlet.

Separately, at least 10 people were killed in monsoon rain-related incidents on Thursday, in the Punjab province.