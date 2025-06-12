South Korea begins probe into ex-President yoon

South Korea's presidential office on Thursday asked political parties to submit nominations for special counsels to lead sweeping investigations against former President Yoon Suk Yeol, including his failed martial law attempt and corruption claims tied to his wife, Yonhap News reported.

The move follows the National Assembly's approval last week of three special prosecution bills targeting Yoon and former first lady Kim Keon Hee.

Newly elected President Lee Jae‑myung is required to appoint the special counsels within 3 days of receiving party recommendations. Once appointed, each counsel will have 20 days to prepare investigations, with full probes expected to begin early next month.

Ruling Democratic Party has proposed names of three prosecutors.

The inquiries will involve nearly 600 personnel, including 120 prosecutors, and could be extended for up to 170 days.

Yoon, who was removed from office after the Constitutional Court upheld his impeachment in March, faces multiple accusations — among them, ordering the Presidential Security Service to block the execution of a detention warrant in January during his attempted martial law declaration.

He is also accused of interfering in an investigation into the July 2023 death of Marine Corporal Chae Su‑geun, who drowned during flood rescue efforts. Reports said life vests were not distributed during the mission.

Yoon denies all charges.

He failed to appear for police questioning Thursday, ignoring a second summons related to the martial law case.





