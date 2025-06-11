Strong 5.9 magnitude quake jolts southeastern Taiwan

A strong 5.9 magnitude earthquake jolted southeastern Taiwan on Wednesday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake hit off the waters of Taitung county's Changbin township at approximately 7 pm local time (1100 GMT), the USGS reported.

The tremor occurred at 31.1 kilometers (19.3 miles) deep.

Taiwan's Central Weather Administration reported the quake as stronger, measuring it at magnitude 6.4.

As of the time of publication, there were no immediate reports of casualties or structural damage. No tsunami warning was issued following the earthquake.



