Chinese, Myanmar leaders exchange congratulations to mark 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Myanmar's junta leader Min Aung Hlaing exchanged messages of congratulations on Sunday to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

President Xi said the China-Myanmar friendship has endured for 75 years, withstanding challenges and becoming even more resilient over time, Chinese state media Xinhua news agency reported.

Xi noted that both sides have maintained strong neighborly ties, enhanced cooperation, and supported each other's key interests, exemplifying friendly international relations.

China values its relationship with Myanmar and is committed to advancing a strong, mutually beneficial partnership, the president added.

Min Aung Hlaing, for his part, thanked China for its humanitarian assistance following Myanmar's recent earthquake, emphasizing the two countries' close friendship.

He also expressed gratitude for China's support in Myanmar's peace, stability, reconciliation, and development efforts.

The junta leader expressed his desire to accelerate cooperation with China in an array of sectors in order to form a stronger, more resilient partnership.

Additionally, Chinese Premier Li Qiang congratulated Min Aung Hlaing, noting 75 years of progress in friendly ties and cooperation.

Myanmar has announced that elections will be held in December 2025, according to Eleven Media Group. This would be the first election since the military junta seized power in the February 2021 coup.





