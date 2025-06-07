CHINA HOPES FRANCE TO OPPOSE NATOS INTERFERENCE IN ASIA-PACIFIC REGION: CHINESE TOP DIPLOMAT

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed hope that France would oppose NATO's "interference" in the Asia-Pacific region during a phone call with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.

Wang hoped Paris would "take the right position and oppose NATO's interference in Asia-Pacific affairs," according to a readout from the Foreign Ministry in Beijing following the talks on Friday.

The Chinese foreign minister also urged joint efforts to "uphold multilateralism, safeguard free trade, and oppose unilateral and bullying practices."

"China attaches importance to France's commitment to upholding the one-China policy and believes that France will put this commitment into practice."

Wang Yi also said the Ukraine "issue" is "fundamentally different" from the "Taiwan question."

Barrot, in turn, expressed opposition to "trade wars and tariff wars."

France "is willing to continue to properly resolve economic and trade frictions through consultation," Barrot was quoted by the media outlet as saying.

Barrot said Paris "always regards China as a friend and partner, firmly pursues the one-China policy, and looks forward to maintaining high-level exchanges and close strategic communication with China."

Both sides underscored people-to-people and cultural exchanges to improve bilateral relations.

Barrot and Wang also discussed international issues such as "Ukraine, Palestine, and Israel, as well as the Iranian nuclear issue."





