Malaysia, Thailand propose joint recovery plan for earthquake-hit Myanmar: Report

Malaysia and Thailand have proposed a joint plan for post-earthquake recovery in Myanmar, Free Malaysia Today reported on Monday, citing a senior Thai official.



On March 28, a 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit Myanmar, killing 3,800 people and leaving tens of thousands homeless.



Dusit Manapan, an adviser to the Thai foreign minister, stated that the proposal included cooperation between the Myanmar government, ASEAN, and international organizations.



"The first phase-search and rescue-has finished. Now, we are entering the next phase, which is the recovery phase. This requires more resources (and) intensive (efforts), both financially and technically," Free Malaysia Today quoted Dusit as saying on the sidelines of the 46th ASEAN Summit.



"We have been considering a model which fits the need in the areas in Myanmar," he added, noting that the process is expected to be lengthy and complicated due to the earthquake's significant impact.



As ASEAN chair this year, Malaysia is leading humanitarian efforts in Myanmar, while Thailand, sharing a border with Myanmar, is closely involved.



Despite political instability after the 2021 military coup, officials emphasize that current aid efforts remain strictly humanitarian, separate from political dealings with the junta.