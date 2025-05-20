On 1st anniversary in office, Taiwan’s leader urges unity, dialogue

Taiwanese leader William Lai Ching-te on Tuesday called for internal unity and cross-party dialogue as he marked his first year in office.

"Democratic disputes are resolved through greater democracy," Lai said, adding that he convened a national policy meeting with the heads of Taiwan's five branches of government to foster cooperation.

With his party in the minority in the legislature, Lai urged all political leaders to prioritize national interests and work together to address Taiwan's challenges.

He also noted that the first round of trade talks with the US had concluded and that negotiations were ongoing, emphasizing the government would not sacrifice any sector.

Lai did not mention China in his speech, but later told reporters that Beijing was threatening peace across the Taiwan Strait. "The aggressor is the one that undermines peace," he said, while expressing openness to dialogue with China.