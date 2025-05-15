Search continues for 2 missing pilots of Japanese military plane crash

A search operation involving helicopters and boats continued on Thursday for two missing crew members of a military jet that crashed into a lake in central Japan, local media reported.

The Japan Self-Defense Forces T-4 jet crashed during a training course when it disappeared from radar after leaving Komaki Air Base in the central Aichi province on Wednesday, Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported.

Local police and rescue workers, including divers, joined the operation to locate the missing crew members, who were identified as Capt. Takuji Ioka, 31, and 1st Lt. Shota Amitani, 29.

Broken pieces of the aircraft and helmets believed to have been worn by the two men have been found at Lake Iruka.

An investigation of the crash is expected to face hurdles as the jet had no flight recorder.

The crash has forced the grounding of other T-4 jets for the time being.

























