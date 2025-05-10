India says Pakistan attacked with ‘high-speed’ missiles, targeted air bases

New Delhi on Saturday said Pakistan had launched attacks on several Indian air bases with "high-speed" missiles as part of continued attacks on India's western borders.

"Pakistani military (used) UCAV, drones, long-range weapons, loitering munitions and fighter aircrafts to target civilian areas and military infrastructure," Indian Air Force officer Vyomika Singh told a news conference in New Delhi with Vikram Misri, the foreign secretary.

"There were also several high-speed missile attacks noticed subsequently (during) night at several air bases in Punjab," Singh added.

The statement came after Pakistan announced the launch of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, or "Iron Wall," firing Al-Fatah missiles in retaliation for New Delhi's Operation Sindoor, launched by India inside Pakistan on Tuesday, which killed 33 people and injured 62, according to the Pakistani army.

"Limited damage was sustained to equipment and personnel at Indian Air Force stations at Udhampur, Pathankot, Adampur and Bhuj," said Indian Air Force officer Singh.

However, she said Pakistan targeted "civilian infrastructure … a medicare center and school premises" at the air bases of Srinagar, Awantipora, and Udhampur in Indian-administered Kashmir.

There was no immediate response from Islamabad.

"In a swift and calibrated response, Indian armed forces carried out precision attacks only on identified (Pakistani) military targets … command and control centers, radar sites, and weapon storage areas," she added.

Indian officials also denied that their S-400 air defense system, based in Adampur in the Punjab state, had been destroyed.

"Pakistan Air Force's JF-17 Thunder hypersonic missiles destroyed India's S-400 system in Adampur," state-run Pakistan TV had reported.

This is an "attempted misinformation campaign … India unequivocally rejects" it, said Misri, who was also joined by Col. Sofiya Qureshi.

The Indian officials said: "Pakistan military has been observed to be moving their troops into forward areas, indicating offensive intent to further escalate the situation."

However, Singh said the Indian armed forces "reiterate their commitment to non-escalation, provided it is reciprocated by the Pakistan military."











