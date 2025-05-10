China ‘strongly’ urges India, Pakistan to refrain from further escalation

China "strongly" urged India and Pakistan against further escalation Saturday amid cross-border missile strikes.

Expressing "deep concern," China's Foreign Ministry said: "We strongly urge both sides to act in the larger interest of peace and stability, exercise calm and restraint, return to the track of political settlement through peaceful means, and refrain from any action that could further escalate tensions."

It came after Pakistan announced the launch of "Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos," or "Iron Wall," firing Al-Fatah missiles against India in retaliation for New Delhi's "Operation Sindoor," inside Pakistan on May 6, which killed 33 victims and injured 62, according to the Pakistan army.

The Indian army said Pakistan launched drones and "other munitions," without further explanation.

At least five victims were killed Saturday along the Line of Control in the Rajouri, Poonch and Jammu districts of Indian-administered Kashmir, according to the Press Trust of India.



Data by Indian officials until Saturday said 21 people were killed along the Kashmir border in the latest military escalation between the two nuclear-armed nations.

Urging de-escalation, China said: "This will be important for the fundamental interest of both India and Pakistan, and for a stable and peaceful region."

"This is also what the international community hopes to see. China is willing to continue to play a constructive role to this end," it added.









