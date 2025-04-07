North Korea holds first Pyongyang International Marathon in 6 years

North Korea hosted its first Pyongyang International Marathon after a six-year hiatus, featuring local and international athletes, state media reported Monday.

The marathon was suspended for the last six years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

Athletes from North Korea, China, Morocco, Ethiopia and other countries took part in the marathon held Sunday.

The event featured full and half marathons as well as 10-kilometer (6.21-mile) and 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) races for both men and women.

The opening ceremony, which took place at Kim Il-sung Stadium in Pyongyang, was attended by Vice Premier and Vice Chairman of the state sports guidance committee Pak Jong-gun, Sports Minister Kim Il-kuk and other officials.

The marathon was first held in 1981 to celebrate North Korean founder Kim Il-sung's birthday on April 15 and had been held annually. It was last held in 2019 before being suspended due to the COVID pandemic and subsequent border closures in North Korea.

People waved and clapped as runners passed along major streets in the capital.

North Korean runners won gold in both men's and women's full marathon events, while the silver went to an Ethiopian athlete in the men's race and a North Korean athlete in the women's event.

All medals in the half marathon event were claimed by North Korean runners.

Polish runners grabbed all the medals in the amateur men's marathon, while a runner from Hong Kong took gold in the women's amateur race.

The resumption of the international event raises speculation that the country may reopen its borders to foreign tourists, primarily as a source of foreign currency revenue.

North Korea reopened its borders to foreign tourists in February following a years-long suspension due to COVID-19 restrictions but abruptly suspended foreign tourism in March for unclear reasons.