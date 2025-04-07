Death toll climbs to 3,600 in Myanmar earthquake

The death toll from a massive earthquake in Myanmar has climbed to 3,600 as search and rescue teams continue to find more bodies, the State Administration Council's Information Team said on Monday.

The magnitude 7.7 quake on March 28 also injured 5,017 victims and 160 people remained missing as of Monday, according to Xinhua News.

At the same time, humanitarian efforts in Sagaing Region have faced significant obstacles, with search and rescue operations unable to move forward without the military regime's approval.

According to Myanmar Now, victims of the earthquake in Myanmar are relying on local non-profit emergency response teams for search and rescue operations.

Myanmar's elected government in exile, the earthquake, which caused extensive damage, has resulted in at least 693 deaths in Sagaing Region, the National Unity Government (NUG) said.

The death toll continues to climb, as rescue operations are delayed due to a shortage of heavy machinery and a slow response to residents trapped under the rubble.

"Rescue missions are only done by manual labor as there is no heavy machinery, like backhoe, for clearing rubble," a Sagaing resident was quoted as saying by Myanmar Now. "As a result, many people lost their lives unnecessarily."

In addition, volunteer-led rescue teams are required to obtain permission from the military regime by submitting details, such as the address of the affected building, to a junta office responsible for overseeing search and rescue operations, according to Myanmar Now.