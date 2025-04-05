TAIWANS NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER IN US FOR SECRET TALKS: REPORT

Taiwan's national security adviser in US for 'secret' talks: Report

Taiwan's National Security Adviser Joseph Wu is in Washington for "secret talks" with US officials, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

Wu, along with his delegation, arrived this week for a meeting known as the "special channel," said to be in use between the US and Taiwan for years.

The talks were set for Friday and mark Donald Trump's first use of the forum since he returned as US president in January.

The development comes as China's military and coastguard started large-scale exercises around Taiwan, which it claims as its own.

Sr. Col. Shi Yi, a spokesman for the Chinese People's Liberation Army, called the drills a "stern warning and forceful deterrent against Taiwan independence separatist forces."

Taiwan's Defense Ministry, meanwhile, condemned the drills and called it "China's irrational provocations."

Wu and Lin Chia-lung, Taiwan's foreign minister, last visited Washington in August 2024 for the first "special channel" discussions following the election of Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te in January.

China frequently criticizes US ties with Taiwan.









