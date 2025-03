Samsung Electronics co-CEO passes away at 63

This picture taken on March 19, 2025 shows Samsung Electronics co-CEO Han Jong-hee speaking at the company's annual general meeting at the Suwon Convention Center in Suwon. (AFP Photo)

South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics co-chief executive officer Han Jong-Hee has died at the age of 63, local media reported Tuesday.

Han died from cardiac arrest while receiving treatment at a hospital, a company spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Born in 1962, Han was named vice chairman and co-CEO of Samsung Electronics in 2022.