China: Military exercises near Taiwan punishment for 'separatism'

Chinese military exercises near Taiwan on Monday were punishment for Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te's continued promotion of "separatism", according to a stern statement out of Beijing, as Taiwan hit back by calling China a troublemaker.

China, which has never renounced the use of force to bring democratically governed Taiwan under its control, has stepped up military and political pressure against the island in recent years.

Taiwan's defence ministry said China had carried out "joint combat readiness patrols" - one in the morning and one in the afternoon - sending 54 Chinese warplanes including J-10 jets and drones to areas near Taiwan.

It said the Chinese aircraft flew in airspace to the north, west, southwest and east of Taiwan, and that Taiwanese air and naval forces were dispatched to keep watch.

Among them, 42 planes crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line, an unofficial buffer between the two sides, the ministry said.

If the Lai administration "dares to provoke and play with fire, it will only bring about its own destruction," a spokesperson for China's Taiwan Affairs Office said in the statement.

Taiwan routinely reports such military activity by China, but China's government very rarely offers comment on them.

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council said Beijing had continued to threaten the island militarily, raising tensions in the Taiwan Strait and destabilizing regional peace and stability.

The Chinese Communist Party is a "troublemaker" in every sense of the word, the council said, urging ally countries to stop China's military expansion.

Taiwan's security officials have said China was trying to normalise drills near Taiwan, carrying out such patrols near the island every 7-10 days on average.

Lai said last week that China had deepened its influence campaigns and infiltration against the island, pledging measures to tackle Beijing's efforts to "absorb" Taiwan.

China views Taiwan as its territory, a claim rejected by the government in Taipei.

Lai has repeatedly offered talks with Beijing but has been rebuffed. He says only Taiwan's people can decide their future.







