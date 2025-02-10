Pyongyang seeks UN probe into alleged S. Korean drone intrusion into North

Pyongyang has sought a probe into alleged drone intrusion into North Korea by Seoul, Yonhap News reported on Monday.

It has asked International Civil Aviation Organization to investigate South Korea's alleged drone infiltration last year. North Korea claimed last October that South Korean military flew a drone over Pyongyang, releasing a picture of one shot-down unmanned air vehicle.

At a parliamentary hearing in Seoul, South Korean military last month had opposed any move to probe the alleged drone incursion into North Korean capital.

Pyongyang had warned of consequences if such incursions continued.

In return, Seoul has maintained its ambiguity over claims made by Pyongyang.

The alleged drone incursion over Pyongyang came weeks before Yoon Suk Yeol imposed a short-lived martial law last December. He has since been impeached and arrested.

Under Yoon administration, the inter-Korean relations hit the bottom with almost all bilateral pacts eliminated.

Yoon is under criminal investigation for abuse of power and leading an insurrection, and the Constitutional Court has been holding hearings as part of his trial.

Several senior officials from his administration, including former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, Army Chief of Staff Gen. Park An-su, and Lt. Gen. Kwak Jong-keun, head of the Army Special Warfare Command, have been arrested and indicted on charges of insurrection and abuse of power in connection with the martial law probe.