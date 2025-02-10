Azerbaijan bans entry of Russian lawmaker over remarks on closure of cultural center in Baku

Azerbaijan on Monday said it banned the entry of a Russian lawmaker over remarks made on the closure of state cultural center Russian House in Baku.

"The offensive statements against Azerbaijan and our people made by Nikolai Valuev … and his threatening remarks against our country are absolutely unacceptable," Foreign Ministry spokesman Aykhan Hajizada said in a statement.

Indicating that Valuev was added to the list of "persona non grata," Hajizada said it was not the first such case where a Russian lawmaker was included in the list.

He said Baku "regretfully notes" that all of those who have acted against Azerbaijan are members of Russia's ruling United Russia party.

"Appropriate steps will continue to be taken within the framework of our country's legislation against individuals who act against the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and people of Azerbaijan," the spokesman added.

On Thursday, Valuev proposed the closure of Azerbaijani diaspora organizations in Russia, in response to terminating the operations of Russia House earlier in the day.

Baku said it had sent a note verbale to the Russian side on Feb. 3 after informing that the center's representative office in Baku did not have registration as a legal entity, and it had been seriously violating legislation.

Moscow confirmed it received the note verbale, adding it repeatedly appealed to Azerbaijani authorities asking to help with the registration but the calls remained unanswered.