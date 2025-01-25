UN chief condemns Houtis' detention of 7 UN personnel

 Contact Us
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the Houthi detention of seven UN staffers in Yemen on Friday, demanding their immediate and unconditional release.

Published January 25,2025
"I demand the immediate and unconditional release of those detained on Thursday, as well as the personnel from the United Nations, international and national non-governmental organizations, civil society and diplomatic missions arbitrarily detained since June 2024 and those held since 2021 and 2023.

"Their continued arbitrary detention is unacceptable," Guterres said in a statement.

Yemen remains mired in one of the world's worst humanitarian and economic crises, fueled by nearly a decade of war between government forces and the Houthis.