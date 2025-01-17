S.Korea’s impeached president again snubs martial law decree questioning

South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol has again snubbed investigators questioning him over his short-lived Dec. 3 martial law decree, said local press reports Friday.

With Yoon held at the Seoul Detention Center since Wednesday night, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials is "highly likely" to file for a warrant with the Seoul Western District Court to formally arrest Yoon, Yonhap News reported.

Yoon was arrested on the second attempt by a joint team of investigators led by the anti-graft body on Wednesday.

He was questioned by investigators for more than 10 hours on Wednesday but reportedly remained silent on charges of insurrection and abuse of power over his short-lived martial law declaration.

Later, he was held at the detention center and has since refused twice to take part in questioning, citing health reasons.

He is set to complete 48 hours in detention Friday night, local time, before which the court must issue new warrants or he will be released to go home.

A court Thursday rejected Yoon's appeal to review the legality of his detention.

Police Friday also detained Yoon's acting security chief, Kim Seong-hoon, who has been accused of leading efforts to block Yoon's detention.

He was given charge of presidential security following the resignation of his predecessor, Park Chong-jun.

Park was at the forefront when investigators on Jan. 3 failed to arrest Yoon. Soon he was called for questioning over obstruction of state officials, after which he resigned.



