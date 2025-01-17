Nearly 22,400 quake-hit people in Tibet treated by military, says China

Nearly 22,400 people injured in China's Tibet region by an earthquake earlier this month were treated by the Chinese military, local media reported Friday.

The 6.8 magnitude earthquake on Jan. 7 killed 126 people, according to the Chinese authorities. More than 60,000 people were displaced.

The Chinese Defense Ministry deployed 2,055 officers and soldiers from the People's Liberation Army and armed police, 869 militia members, 20 aircraft, and 297 vehicles and engineering machinery, according to Wu Qian, a ministry spokesman.

"The efforts resulted in the rescue of 27 people, the relocation of 2,756 disaster-stricken residents, the establishment of 21 field medical support points, the treatment and medical consultation of 22,359 injured people, the setting up of 2,812 tents and prefabricated houses, providing more than 95,000 hot meals, transporting over 4,300 tons of disaster relief materials, and the clearing over 4,700 cubic meters of debris," he added.

The 6.8 magnitude earthquake, with its epicenter in Tsogo Township, hit the city of Xigaze at 9.05 am local time (0105GMT) on Jan. 7, at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).





