China holds memorial for Tibet quake victims

China on Monday held a memorial service for 126 victims of a powerful earthquake that struck southern Tibet last week, state media reported.

Local residents, along with government officials and rescue workers, gathered in silence at 9.30 a.m. (0130GMT) in Chamco Township, the hardest-hit area of Dingri County in the Xizang Autonomous Region, the local name for Tibet.

The 6.8 magnitude earthquake, with its epicenter in Tsogo Township, hit Xigaze city at 9.05 a.m. local time (0105GMT) on Jan. 7, at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

At least 126 people lost their lives, 373 others were injured, and more than 60,000 residents were displaced by the quake.

The destruction triggered solidarity messages and candlelight vigils by Tibetans outside China.

China's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said: "Just 10 minutes after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Dingri County, Xizang, rescue aircraft showed up in the sky ready for touchdown."

"Less than 30 minutes went by before rescue and relief operations started on the ground in places hit hardest by the disaster. A total of over 10,000 rescuers joined in the efforts," she said on X, adding that drones illuminated the affected areas at night.

Dingri County is home to the northern base camp of Mount Qomolangma, the Chinese name for Mount Everest -- the world's highest mountain above sea level.





